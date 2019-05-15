Visitors were left buzzed after UK Power Networks’ electric safety demonstration at Plumpton College

Electricity safety experts called on families to stay safe around the electricity network using a buzz-wire game at a college spring fair.

Staff from UK Power Networks, challenged families to compete in a buzz-wire game at Plumpton College’s Open Day, with a serious message about not getting too close to the electricity network when working, gardening, or playing.

Thousands of people enjoyed the fun of the fair at Ditchling Road, Lewes, to learn about college courses and safety advisers gave prospective agricultural students information about the dangers of getting too close to overhead power lines, underground cables and substations.

Electricity safety adviser, Ros Forbes, said: “Reminding people to stay safe around the electricity network is essential because we stop seeing the potential hazards in familiar things like power lines, which are around us all the time.

“Taking a few minutes to look up and check for overhead power lines or request free cable plans before you dig can prevent accidental contact with the electricity network, which can cause injury or death. We want people to follow a few easy steps to stay safe around the network.”

The team gave out cab stickers and Be Bright Stay Safe leaflets to people operating agricultural machinery and informed people about 105, the national emergency helpline to reach the local network operator in a power cut or other emergency.

UK Power Networks also promoted the Power Up website which raises awareness among children about avoiding contact with power lines when enjoying outdoor activities including kite flying, fishing, tree climbing or camping.

The college campus was open for members of the public to see all of their departments, main arena attractions, demonstrations, local food and wine tasting as well as craft & trade fair.

As well as UK Power Networks’ safety buzz-wire game, there was course and career advise available for prospective students, farm displays and outdoor activities, as well as many children’s activities to keep the younger ones busy.