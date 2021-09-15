Volunteer who has helped hundreds of Mid Sussex residents celebrated at charity event

Bluebird Community Transport acknowledged the great work of volunteer driver Terry Pearce by giving him a volunteer of the year award during the event held at the Woolpack Pub.

The event also allowed members to chat, renew friendships and have vital social interaction that they have been missing during this troubling time.

Bluebird chief executive Matt Roberts said: “Terry’s contribution to what we do cannot be overstated. In the past year he has delivered 545 trips for people who just would not have been able to get out without his help.

Terry Pearce eceiving his volunteer of the year award from Bluebird Community Transport chief executive Matt Roberts at an afternoon tea in Burgess Hill SUS-210913-144019001

“Sometimes we can’t help people with ad-hoc trips to medical and other appointments on our minibus services. That’s when our volunteers come in. Terry has been amazing! Going above and beyond to help hundreds of people across Mid Sussex.”