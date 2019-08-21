Wakehurst Garden welcomes furry companions for first time on trial basis

A Wakehurst garden will be welcoming four-legged friends next month for the first time in its history.

This September, Wakehurst will be welcoming dogs into the gardens on a trial basis.

The gardens will allow access for up to two dogs per adult visitor

The trial will take place on September 9, 16, 23 and 30 between 10am and 6pm.

The garden staff will be offering its visitors the chance to walk their dogs on a lead in the gardens and woodlands.

There will be a designated route for visitors with dogs that will take in the sights, sounds and smells of Kew’s wild botanic garden in Mid Sussex.

Visitors arriving with their dogs can pick up a map at the visitor centre that will show the paths they can follow, taking in the Temperate Woodlands, Westwood Lake and views across the Loder Valley. For those in need of refreshments, visitors and their dogs are welcome at the Seed Café outside seating areas.

Head of visitor experience and commercial Jamie Osborne said: “At Wakehurst we aim be as inclusive as possible and want to ensure visitors get the most from their time on site.

“By introducing a dog walking trial, we hope to enhance visitor enjoyment and open up the gardens to those who would not normally be able to visit.”

During the trial Wakehurst staff will be welcoming feedback from visitors.

For more information visit www.kew.org/wakehurst