Wakehurst logistics manager resigns after 28 years

Chris Bassett, logistics manager at Wakehurst, has left the company after 28 years.

A self-confessed ‘tractor techie’, Chris has worked at Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden, for nearly three decades.

Studying agricultural engineering at Plumpton College, he started at Wakehurst in 1987, working in the horticulture team before moving to logistics.

Chris said: “I have loved my time at Wakehurst and all the many people that I have got to know over the years.

“It is a very special place and I will miss it, but times move on and another opportunity has come up where I can make my mark, so it was after a lot of wringing of hands that I have decided to move on.”

Chris has been involved in every new landscape development, from restoring Wakehurst’s lakes, streams and ponds to the new Winter Garden.

He has provided logistical support to Wakehurst’s programme of festivals and events over the years including the long running carol concert which his team ran for over 20 years.

Iain Parkinson, living collections and conservation manager, said: “Chris’ helpful approach and ‘can do’ spirit has made him an integral member of the horticultural operation and he will be greatly missed.”

Chris said one of his most difficult and enjoyable jobs was building Tree Trunk Trek.

He said: “Tree Trunk Trek was built using Wakehurst timber and the huge trunks had to moved across the site which was a real logistical challenge.

“I worked with the arboriculture team over six weeks to get the massive trunks and logs into place.

“There was such a feeling of camaraderie and seeing how much joy the children get from it made it feel extremely worthwhile.”