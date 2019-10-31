Wakehurst to host Glow Wild trail with UK’s tallest living Christmas tree

An acclaimed festive trail is set to return to Wakehurst for the sixth year.

The Glow Wild trail, which will feature more than 800 lanterns and the UK’s tallest living Christmas tree, will take place every Thursday to Sunday from November 21 to December 22 at the Ardingly, Haywards Heath site.

More than ten artists are creating magical installations for the trail, including willow tunnels with dancing shadows by renowned sculptor Tom Hare, and a unique atmospheric soundscape will take visitors on a journey through the winter landscape.

Visitors can wind their way through a newly designed winter treescape, spot seed-shaped lanterns and marvel at the mesmerising projection on the mansion created by artist and producer Jony Easterby.

Iain Parkinson, Glow Wild’s creative lead, said: “Glow Wild is now a must-see event in the region, and the Wakehurst team have been busy behind the scenes to make it more exciting than ever – it takes over 600 hours of staff and volunteer time to make over 800 lanterns by hand, and we also invite local schools to get involved. I hope in its sixth year, Glow Wild will continue to delight visitors with new artists, a festive atmosphere and the beauty of Wakehurst after dark.”

Booking is essential. Tickets are £15 for adults, £9 for children aged four to 16, and free for under fours and carers. Car parking is included in the price.

