War mural by NCS unveiled in Burgess Hill

A mural painted by members of the Burgess Hill National Citizens Service (NCS) was unveiled this morning by town mayor, Roger Cartwright.

The mural, now in the Garden of Remembrance, is a tribute to the Combat Stress organisation.

Roger Cartwright said: "NCS run a life-changing programme open to all teenagers aged 15-17 to discover who they are and what they can do.

"The BH ‘wave’ set out to raise money to support servicemen with Combat Stress and also to help the Chailey Heritage.

"As part of this Bradley Collett (pictured) managed a project team project to produce a mural."

The team has also held a charity walk that raised more than £1,000.

READ THIS: Youngsters in Burgess Hill raise cash for charity which supports deaf children

Bradley, who is a member of Burgess Hill theatre, led his team in learning spray painting techniques to produce the mural.

Mr Cartwright said: "The fundraising today has raised nearly another £200.

"Peter Butterworth from Combat Stress gave a speech saying how important the work was for the military and thanking the young people for choosing them as a charity to support.

"It was my pleasure to cut the ribbon to unveil their work which will have a long term home in the charity’s centre in Leatherhead."