Warning after cruel attack on pet cat leaves Pulborough family devastated

A family has been left devastated after a ‘deliberate’ cruel attack on their cherished pet cat.

The cat - called Thomas - had to be put down by a vet after returning home with horrific injuries.

Now distraught owner Carl Stenning wants to warn other pet owners to be on the alert.

Carl told how Thomas had gone out as usual from their home in Pulborough last Sunday - and returned three days later with severe injuries to his mouth and jaw.

“He had been attacked by a sharp metal object,” said Carl.

Thomas was rushed to a PDSA vet in Brighton but sadly had to be put down because of the extent of his injuries.

“I’m heartbroken, my children are heartbroken,” said Carl. “Thomas our cat was in our family for 11 years and was the sweetest little thing ever.

“It’s sickening that someone could do this. We just want to know why and we want whoever has done this to face up to what they have done.

“Someone must have seen this, maybe the person who has done this has told a friend what they have done.

“Someone knows something and we would love all the help to find out who.”

He said the vet who treated Thomas was convinced that his injuries were deliberately inflicted.

“I’m disgusted,” said Carl. “I just don’t see how somebody could do that.”

He said Thomas was known to everyone in their neighbourhood.

“It’s like losing a member of the family.”

He added: “Although it is our cat this has happened to, it could be some else’s in a few weeks’ time.”

Carl has reported the incident to Pulborough neighbourhood wardens and the the animal rescue group SNARL.