Warning after people admitted to hospital with brain bleeds after taking drug Spice

Police have issued a health warning after a number of people in the area have been admitted to hospital after taking the drug Spice.

Mid Sussex Police and Crawley Police said on Twitter: “There have been a number of people submitted to a local hospital with brain bleeds following the use of a drug called #Spice

“There is always a risk to the use of any drug.

“Along with the human cost, it is increasing the demand on the emergency services.”

Spice is the nickname for a herbal mixture containing one or more group of a group of drugs called synthetic cannabinoids.

Users can act in a ‘zombie like’ state and be confused and unable to communicate properly.

