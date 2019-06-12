Warninglid care home rated ‘requires improvement’ is taking findings ‘extremely seriously’

A care home in Warninglid which was rated as ‘requires improvement’ by inspectors says it has already put in a range of improvement measures.

Responding to the findings, manager Tony Thiru said they had provided an action plan to the CQC to address to issues.

Aniska Lodge, Warninglid. Picture: Google Maps

“We are taking this situation extremely seriously and we have already taken a number of steps to put in place a range of measures to improve Aniska Lodge,” he said. “These include:

“- Conducting a full care plan review for every resident to make sure up-to-date and personalised care plans are in place and that we are providing tailored care and support to meet individual care needs.

“- Introducing an enhanced management oversight process to ensure consistently high standards throughout the home.

“- Implementing an audit planner to ensure regular internal quality audits are conducted on all aspects of the service and care. This will ensure improvements are being made and maintained.

“- Implementing a training matrix to make sure the whole staff team improve their skills and knowledge base. We are undertaking audits to establish the training needs of staff and we are introducing workshops to address training needs.

“In response to specific issues raised in the report, the actions we have taken include:

“- The CQC noted that air cell mattresses were set on the incorrect setting. A daily mattress check will be incorporated as a prompt on the internal PCS system. This will ensure that all air cell mattresses are on the correct setting for the individual resident. Management will spot check the implementation.

- The QC report noted that the dependency tool in use did not ensure effective staff deployment, especially in relation to the Willow Unit. We have audited our deployment processes again. Management will ensure that there is adequate staffing on the Willows Unit, especially at key times; and will ensure that key public areas always have at least one member of staff to monitor and support residents. Staffing ratios will be determined on needs assessment and not occupancy.

“- The CQC noted damaged flooring was a trip hazard and a slope was unmarked. The damaged flooring has now been replaced and a phase-out plan has been produced for all other carpeting in the home. The slope will be clearly marked.

“- The CQC reported that a number of residents stayed in their rooms. The activity team has now developed and implemented activity plans for individuals who remain in their room.

“- The CQC noted that the Willow Unit’s mealtimes were not structured, which impacted on the residents’ dining experience. A plan is in place that will address these issues, including having a member of staff present at all times during mealtimes.

“- The CQC noted that redecoration of the Willows Unit that was aimed at improving the environment for people living with dementia had not taken place. The management team will update the home improvement plan with time scales.

“We are pleased that the CQC rated Aniska Lodge as ‘good’ in three of the five areas: safe, effective and caring.

“We are confident we now have the processes in place to provide the improvements in the areas of being responsive and well-led.

“We will continue to embed these processes and will continue the process of consistently improving Aniska Lodge.

“We will continue to work closely with the CQC and West Sussex County Council to build on the important progress we have already made. Our focus remains on ensuring each of our residents receives the high standard of care they deserve.”