'Well-meaning' pedestrians swap sign direction in Haywards Heath

Can you spot the difference between these two pictures?

Arnie Wilson, a reader of the Middy, sent us these photos of a sign near the bottom of Perrymount Road in Haywards Heath.

The way it's been repositioned

He said: "A fairly new sign keeps being shunted backwards and forwards by possibly well-meaning people missing the point.

"Should the sign point down the hill towards the station itself and the main entrance to Waitrose (“Superstore”)?

"Or round the back to the station car park which also accesses the Waitrose car park."

As the sign is designed for drivers and not pedestrians, having it point towards the car park would be correct.

However, the sign has been pushed so it points to the station and Waitrose entrances.

Which do you think is correct? Where should it actually face? Let us know!