A volunteer at West Sussex County Council has won joint first at Mid Sussex Applauds in the category Take Pride in Mid Sussex.

Colin McFarlin volunteers as a waste prevention advisor, has delivered 28 talks to local groups and has notched up 220 hours of volunteering in 2019 alone.

Watch the above video to hear what he has to say about the event.