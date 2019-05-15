West Sussex’s Guides, Brownies and Rainbow groups celebrate 40 years of county girlguiding together

More than 1,000 Rainbows, Brownies and Guides joined together at a Wizard of Oz-themed camp to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their guiding county.

Girls from across the county braved the stormy weather over the May Bank Holiday weekend as they took on a series of adventurous activities at the ‘There’s No Place Like Guiding’ camp at Girlguiding’s activity centre Blackland Farm near East Grinstead.

The Brownies made sure they were safe and ready before taking part in the activities

During the visit, the girls rose to the challenge and tried a range of exciting activities spread across three themed zones: Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion.

The activities ranged from archery and abseiling to yoga and zipwire, including crate challenge, climbing, crafts circus skills and bouncy castles, as well as both drumming and rugby workshops.

After adventuring all day, and undaunted by high winds, heavy rain showers and a hail storm, the girls enjoyed a wide game and silent disco, before settling in their tents for the night.

Brownie leader, Gill Brown said: “The Brownies that I camped with had a wonderful time. Favourite activities were drumming, silent disco, zip wire, and crafts , esp the tile painting.

A group of Guides on the space hoppers

“The Brownies are looking forward to camping again - hail, rain, snow and frost hasn’t put them off but as Dorothy said - there is ‘no place like home’”

Sally Christmas, commissioner for London and South East Region, visited the camp, and said: “It was great to see Brownies, Guides and Rangers all camping together, and everyone, including the Rainbows who visited for the day.

“It was great to see both Blacklands busy with girls enjoying themselves, and to meet the volunteers whose dedication and hard work enabled event to happen.”

Rangers on the inflatable slide

