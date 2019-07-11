West Sussex Sats results show a rise in pupils achieving expected standards

West Sussex has seen a slight improvement in its Sats results, the county council said.

Provisional results show that 62 per cent of 11-year-old pupils met or exceeded government standards in reading, writing and maths (RWM), a one per cent rise from last year and a seven per cent rise since 2017.

Richard Burrett, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for education and skills, said: “I am pleased to again see a rise in our SATs results across the age ranges and although we are still slightly below national figures, I’m encouraged that we continue to see improvements.

“This is all down to the hard work of pupils and the strong support they received from their schools.

“These improved results match the rise in the number of schoolchildren attending good and outstanding Ofsted-rated schools, the highest it’s been since 2016, as a result of our positive partnership-working with schools.”

National RWM figures for Key Stage 2 SATs results in 2019 are 65 per cent, the council said.

Since the new exam framework was introduced in 2016, West Sussex has improved its RWM results by 17 per cent against a national increase of 11 per cent, said a spokesman.

They added: “KS2 results in mathematics increased by three per cent to 76 per cent from 2018, writing by one per cent to 76 per cent, while reading matched the national average of 73 per cent, dropping three per cent.

“Grammar, punctuation and spelling remained at 75 per cent.

“KS1 results also continued to rise and narrow the gap with national averages. 75 per cent reach or exceed the standard in reading, 74 per cent in mathematics and 68 per cent in writing – an eight per cent rise since 2017.

“Early Years results in West Sussex also rose to match national averages of 72 per cent attaining a Good Level of Development.”