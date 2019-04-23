‘Wonderful news’ as Mid Sussex charity awarded £5,000

A Mid Sussex charity has been awarded a grant of £5,000 for its efforts.

The charity, reMEmber, for people with ME (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome), has been awarded the grant by the Sussex Community Foundation for its Clinical Network and Children’s Service Project.

Mid Sussex charity reMEember has been awarded the grant

Janice Kent, director of reMEmber, said: “This is wonderful news. The grant will enable us to work with the local health and care services, doctors and other health care professionals towards getting improved services for CFS/ME patients including children.”

The charity has also received a grant of £100 from Haywards Heath Town Council towards its annual ME Awareness Conference.

This year, for the first time, it will be held at Clair Hall in Haywards Heath on Saturday, May 11, at 2.30pm. In past years the conference was held in Burgess Hill.

This year’s conference will celebrate 20 years of reMEmber working on behalf of people who suffer from this chronic illness.

There will be two expert presenters at the conference, Dr Charles Shepherd and Nina Muirhead who is a surgeon. They are both long-term ME sufferers.

Ms Kent said: “So many patients tell us their doctors know little or nothing about ME, or if they do recognise the illness they don’t know what can be done about it. And there is a lot of misdiagnosis.

“There has been publicity recently about a man whose GP told him he had ME and that nothing could be done about it. Because he was too ill to work he and his family had to survive on meagre benefits for six years.

“At that stage he managed to see a specialist who declared he did not have ME; his condition was in fact haemochromatosis – a blood condition which could have been diagnosed and treated at the very start.

“To find out more about what is being done, come along to hear the experts and talk with them at Clair Hall on May 11.”

Light refreshments will be provided at the interval and are included in the price of the ticket which is £5.

When reMEmber started in 1999 there was very little by way of a medical service for ME/CFS sufferers, and nothing south of London.

Over the years reMEmber has provided help and advice to hundreds of sufferers.

Tickets are available at www.remembercfs.org.uk, or by cheque sent to reMEmber, PO Box 1647, Hassocks, BN6 9GQ.