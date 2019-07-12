Woodlands Meed family music festival is hailed a ‘huge success’

The sun shone on the first Friends of Woodlands Meed family music festival and a good time was had by all who attended.

With six live bands playing throughout the afternoon and DJs from Burgess Hill Radio there was no shortage of music for all to enjoy.

The festival raised £900, thanks to support from the public.

The event was generously sponsored by Virgin Media, Cala Homes and local Estate Agent, Hunters and received lots of local community support, with Burgess Hill Bonfire Society providing the barbecue, The Golden Lions Children’s Trust, as well as local author Helen Baugh, The Yellow Brick Lab and lots more attending to make it a special day.

Organiser Kate Halls told the Middy: “We are extremely grateful for all the help, sponsorship and support we have received from all involved for our first ever Family Friendly Music Festival.

“Each year, Friends of Woodlands Meed put all their efforts in to raising money for the school and college and we are so grateful for the support we receive to be able to put on events like this one.

“The event was a huge success and something we would like to build on for next year, it was fantastic to bring together parents, pupils and the wider community to enjoy the festivities.”

