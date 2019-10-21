Woodlands Meed firework night raises thousands for special needs school

Thousands of pounds were raised at a Family Fireworks Night held at Woodlands Meed in support of the school.

The event, which was held on Saturday, was designed by The Friends of Woodlands Meed for the whole community, and especially families and those with special needs.

Families attended the fireworks night

Crowds trekked through the mud at Woodlands Meed to take part in the event.

It was supported by local business Ellis Motors, as well as Burgess Hill Academy, which loaned its field to house and fire all the fireworks safely away from the crowds watching at Woodlands Meed.

Volunteers from Burgess Hill Lions marshalled the event, along with volunteers from Burgess Hill Radio and the local St Johns Ambulance.

More than £3,500 was raised for equipment and projects at Woodlands Meed, a special needs school and college for children from aged from two to 19 with special educational needs.

Fireworks lighting up the night sky

Adam Rowland, head teacher at Woodlands Meed School, said: “I am delighted so many people came and supported and enjoyed this family fireworks event. We are extremely grateful too for the support of Burgess Hill Lions and the Burgess Hill Academy in helping our Friends of Woodlands Meed volunteers to be able to put on this event.”