Woodlands Meed School students sell their work to fund other activities

A Burgess Hill school and college has been helped out by their governors to promote the work of some of the students.

Hands on governors from Woodlands Meed School and College volunteered their assistance over the Bank Holiday Weekend to help promote the work of their college students.

A stall was set up at the Burgess Hill Rotary car boot sale to display and sell the unique handmade crafts and upcycled furniture pieces, the students have been working on as part of their College Enterprises bespoke learning program.

Students have the opportunity to take an active part in a variety of enterprises to learn skills and build experiences relevant to the work place.

Horticulture, upcycling furniture, textile and wood crafts, card making and cooking provide produce that students are able to market and sell at events like this to be able to fund further activities.

Sandra Boyd, governor at Woodlands Meed said: “We are grateful for the support we have already received from local people and businesses and look forward to building on this in the coming months.”

Future projects to develop the College Enterprises include producing a local information magazine and opening a pop up shop in collaboration with The Burnside Centre in Burgess Hill Town Centre.