Work nears completion on new Horsham pub

Work is nearing completion on a major new pub set to open soon in Horsham town centre.

The Red Deer - part of the White Brasserie chain - is scheduled to open its doors in Piries Place on June 10.

The new pub will have an outdoor terrace SUS-190522-145257001

The pub is situated on the site of the former Waitrose supermarket and its opening forms part of the £35 million redevelopment of Piries Place.

The front of the new pub opens out onto the Carfax and there is an outside terrace backing onto Piries Place itself.

Bosses at the White Brasserie Company say the new pub will be pet-friendly and ‘a typical English pub with a French twist.’

On the menu will be French brasserie classics, along with classic English Sunday roasts.