The project was instigated by Lindfield Rural Parish Council using money provided by developers under planning legislation for community projects.

The equipment installed includes a new slide, a roundabout with wheelchair access, an accessible path that includes four puzzle boards along the path, new swings comprising two separate swings and a double seated swing, and a zip wire.

Councillor Bunt, who oversaw the project, said: “The council are very pleased to be able to replace existing equipment with the latest versions but also add new equipment such as the zip wire and the accessible roundabout.

New slide at Scaynes Hill Recreation Ground SUS-211108-093826001

“We hope that children will enjoy using the new facilities, especially during the school holidays.”

New roundabout and swings at Scaynes Hill Recreation Ground SUS-211108-093814001