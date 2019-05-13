YouTuber Laurie Calvert brings his sci-fi steampunk layout to West Sussex for the first time
YouTuber Laurie Calvert, a team captain on Channel 5’s The Great Model Railway Challenge, has shown his layout Cato Pass in West Sussex for the first time.
Laurie was at Sompting and District Model Railway Club’s annual exhibition on Saturday and Sunday, along with YouTube channel Budget Model Railways with its layout Market Town. Read more: Sompting and District Model Railway Club annual exhibition is best yet, say organisers
Laurie Calvert's Cato Pass, a sci-fi steampunk layout. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951805a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Laurie Calvert's Cato Pass, a sci-fi steampunk layout. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951888a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Laurie Calvert with his exhibit Cato Pass. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951799a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
Neil Irvine and his sons Arthur, seven, and Moss, four. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951883a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
View more