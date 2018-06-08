Permission for 30 new homes in Bolney approved

Full planning permission for 30 new homes in Bolney has been approved, despite a number of objections.

The application, which proposes the homes to built on land to the north and east of Bolney Cricket Club, the Pavilion, Glebe Field and associated development, was debated at a planning committee meeting last night.

It was approved by the district planning committee subject to the completion of the Section 106 agreement, Mid Sussex District Council said.

Section 106 agreements, also known as developer contributions, set out what the developer is required to pay towards local infrastructure improvements.

In this case the planning committee agreed with the planning proposal but formal planning permission will not be issued until the Section 106 agreement is signed by the developer, the district council said.

The application had 20 letters of objection from residents.

It comprises of two one-bedroom apartments, ten two-bedroom houses, ten three-bedroom houses and eight four-bedroom houses.

It also includes nine affordable units.

