Permission for 30 new homes in Bolney to be debated

Full planning permission is being sought for 30 homes in Bolney.

The application, which has had 20 letters of objection from residents, is due to be debated at a planning committee meeting on Thursday night.

The application proposes the homes to be build on land to the north and east of Bolney Cricket Club, the Pavilion, Glebe Field and associated development.

It comprises of two one-bedroom apartments, ten two-bedroom houses, ten three-bedroom houses and eight four-bedroom houses.

It also includes nine affordable units. For more information about the application, search under planning reference DM/17/4392.

