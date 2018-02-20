Permission granted for four new homes in Burgess Hill

Full planning permission for four new homes to be built in Burgess Hill was granted last Thursday.

The application, which was recommended for approval, will see the new homes with garages being built on land to the rear of Folders Lane.

Due to the council currently being unable to demonstrate an agreed five-year supply of deliverable housing land, positive weight was given to this by planning officers, who said the development would provide four homes in a ‘sustainable location’ at a time where there is a ‘general need for local authorities to boost significantly the supply of housing’.

Weighing against the plan was the homes were ‘outside the built up area’ and would ‘normally be restricted under the relevant Local and Neighbourhood Plan policies’.

Find out more under planning reference DM/17/3855

