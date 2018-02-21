Permission to change former Age UK centre in Haywards Heath approved

Planning permission to include a day nursery and non-residential education centre at the former Age UK centre in Haywards Heath was granted last Thursday.

The application, which was recommended for approval, was considered by Mid Sussex District Council’s District Planning Committee.

The Redwood Centre in Perrymount Road has been vacated following the recent opening of a replacement Age UK facility at Hurst Place in the town.

The restrictive condition however prevented the use of the building for alterative purposes.

The currently vacant centre adjoins the northern side of Clair Hall, an events venue.

The single storey layout comprises a main hall, meeting room, dining room, kitchen and associated stores and offices.

The application site lies within the Haywards Heath built up area boundary.

The applicant advised that the Scouts wished to have a flexible use of the centre, which may also include the creation of a ‘community hub’ for group activities which are not solely restricted to the elderly as is currently the case.

The applicant also stated that typical evening weekday Scout meetings involved up to 30 young people and six adult volunteers.

The main issues of the application were considered to be the principle of the relaxation of the current use restriction, transport and neighbouring amenity.

Find out more under reference DM/17/4755

What do you think about the decision? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk