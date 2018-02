A person is currently trapped in a car following a collision with a lorry this morning (February 23).

The crash - involving a heavy goods vehicle and a car - took place on the A272 in Bolney at about 10.20am.

Three fire crews including the heavy rescue tender were sent to the scene.

A fire service spokesman said one person was trapped in the car and was currently being freed using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Paramedics have also been called.

Long delays are being reported in the area.