Pete Cohen explains how to ‘live well, die well’ for St Peter & St James Hospice

A well-known motivational speaker and life coach gave a talk at a Lindfield coffee shop in aid of a hospice.

Staff at Lindfield Coffee Works, were joined by Pete Cohen on Tuesday who talked about the taboo subject of dying to raise funds for St Peter & St James Hospice.

He said he wants to open up the conversation around the fear of dying and what it means to us as individuals.

Also he wants to help those that can perhaps sense the end of the line is close and want to make sure they are not leaving anything behind unsaid or not addressed.

Mr Cohen spent the evening talking about why living well is so important and why talking about death is just part of truly being alive.

He specialises in taking self-help and personal development to the masses in a way that is easy for people to understand and apply.

He said: “Hearing the words ‘terminal’ or ‘no hope’ are devastating when dealing with health conditions and whilst there is always hope, fear is a big thing in our lives.

“I know how it affects us professionally and with our health and I am passionate about teaching more people how much of their health is in their hands with support from the right people for us as individuals. These days hospices do as much for the living as they do for those at the end of life and I am delighted to help raise profiles for such fabulous places at St Peter and St James.”

The hospice provides expert and compassionate hospice care to adults living in Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Uckfield, Lewes and the surrounding villages.

Over 96 per cent of hospice care is out in the community in people’s own homes, with over 200 people receiving care in the inpatient ward.

All of the hospice services are free of charge and the staff rely on the generosity of the local community to cover more than 80 per cent of the hospice’s running costs.