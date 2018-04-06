Petition launched in battle against nursery

Campaigners have launched a petition opposing plans to turn an historic Horsham pub into a nursery.

Residents living near the Rising Sun in Pondtail Road have expressed their concerns over plans to turn the old building into a children’s day nursery hosting up to 80 youngsters.

The proposals were submitted to Horsham District Council last year and in February councillors voted to approve them, subject to further negotiations with ward councillors, highways experts and the applicant.

Following those negotiations changes could not be agreed and the plans will now return to the council’s Planning Committee North on Tuesday (April 10) to be further discussed.

Since then more than 160 people have signed the petition which was presented to ward councillors Christian Mitchell and Peter Burgess on Thursday March 29.

Concerns have been raised over the increase in traffic with parents and staff visiting the site a peak times.

Campaigners say around 300 extra vehicles will use the road daily which is already very narrow and used as a rat-run.

Sheila Poynter, who lives in Pondtail Road, said: “I have lived in the road for 46 years and we do feel very passionate about it.

“We have personal experience of the dangers of the road and how small it is.”

She added with the increase in traffic created by the North Horsham development in the future the road would become more crowded and dangerous.

Issues were also raised over the car park. In the application it states the site will retain the 17 spaces already available which could lead to roads in the area being used for parking.

Bob Granger, of Broome Close, said: “We have terraced houses in the area and the parking is already very hard because the road is very busy with parked cars.

“The development should have sufficient parking for its own needs.”

Sheila added: “If you have got 20-30 parents arriving between 7.30 and 8.30 in the morning there’s never going to be enough room in the car park.”

Concerns were also raised over the safety of the building and the lack of pavement opposite the pub, making the road difficult to cross.

Bob added: “It’s an accident waiting to happen. We don’t want anybody to be killed. We feel it’s the wrong place for a nursery.”

After receiving the petition Mr Mitchell said: “The local residents have raised legitimate concerns regarding traffic safety and I hope the committee will look at these when they consider the application.”

To sign the petition contact poynterm@icloud.com