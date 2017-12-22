Phantom thanker brings Christmas cheer to village

A mystery thanker has been spreading Christmas cheer in Southwater.

Residents across the village have been receiving unexpected letters thanking them for spreading the festive spirit through their decorations.

A phantom thanker has been sending thank you cards to residents in Southwater

The messages also contain a sweet and have been signed ‘love Santa’ leading many to question who is carrying out these random acts of kindness.

One resident said: “Nobody knows who it is but it’s gaining a huge reaction in Southwater.

“It’s a lovely thing for someone to do and it’s making the people of Southwater really happy. It’s really sweet of someone spending the time to write the cards, buy the sweets and time spent walking round Southwater posting them.”

On the County Times Facebook page Louise Giacomelli said: “We are chuffed we received one I’ve put a notification on Southwater news, so many lovely comments and the special “special” Santa is just amazing to make so many peoples Christmas’. An act of random kindness is the way to go and remind us of the good in people.”

A phantom thanker has been sending thank you cards to residents in Southwater

Nicola Brown said: “We received one too. What’s more interesting, it came through the door and our son looked out nearly straight away and couldn’t see anyone.”

Have you received an unexpected thank you? Do you know the identity of this phantom thanker? Send your pictures and news to ct.news@jpress.co.uk

A phantom thanker has been sending thank you cards to residents in Southwater