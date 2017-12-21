Search

Pharmacy opening times for New Year

NHS England have given details of pharamcies open of the holiday period
NHS England has supplied the list of West Sussex pharmacies that will open over the New Year period.

A spokesman said: “While some pharmacies are directed by NHS England to open on Christmas Day, others may be open voluntarily on bank holidays over the Christmas/New Year period, so patients are advised to double check by phone if a pharmacy is open before going there.”

New Year’s Day (Monday January 1)

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), 7 Worthing Road, Horsham, RH12 1SQ, tel 01403 254430: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 5, Arrivals South Terminal, Gatwick Airport, RH6 0NN, tel 01293 579451: open 5am-9pm

l Boots the Chemists, 49/51 South Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4LQ, tel 01444 440034: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Bannister Way, Haywards Heath, RH16 1DG, tel 01444 415839: open 9am-5pm

l Asda Store Pharmacy, Littlehampton Road, Ferring, Worthing, BN12 6PN, tel 01903 540100: open 10am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, 47 London Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1PQ, tel 01243 821044: open 9am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, PO22 9NH, tel 01243 222204: open 9am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, 10-12 North Street, Chichester, PO19 1LE, tel 01243 819012: open 9am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Westhampnett Road, Chichester, PO19 7YR, tel 01243 775721: open 10am-4pm

l Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, PO19 3JT, tel 0345 6779149: open 9am-6pm

l Asda Instore Pharmacy, Pegler Way, Crawley, RH11 7AH, tel 01293 663410: open 10am-6pm

l Boots the Chemists, Unit 2C County Oak Retail Park, London Road, Crawley, RH11 7XN, tel 01293 544420: open 11am-5pm

l Boots the Chemists, County Mall Shopping Centre, Crawley, RH10 1FX, tel 01293 527158: open 10am-5pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Crawley Avenue, West Green, Crawley, RH10 8NF, tel 01293 551805: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 40-46 London Road, East Grinstead, RH19 1AB, tel 01342 323405: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Brooklands Way, East Grinstead, RH19 1DD, tel 01342 302295: open 9am-5pm

l Your Local Boots Pharmacy, 4 Kingfisher Parade, East Wittering, PO20 8BJ, tel 01243 672145: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, North Street, Midhurst, GU29 9DJ, tel 01730 812074: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, 6-7 Churchill Parade, Rustington, BN16 3DJ, tel 01903 786856: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), New Road, Rustington, BN16 3RT, tel 01903 641820: open 10am-4pm

l Boots the Chemists, Lyons Farm Retail Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 205834: open 10am-5pm

l Boots the Chemists, 48-52 Montague Street, Worthing, BN11 3HE, tel 01903 207106: open 10am-4pm

l Lloyds Pharmacy (inside Sainsbury’s), Downlands Business Park, Worthing, BN14 9LA, tel 01903 821528: open 9am-6pm