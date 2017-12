Firefighters spent the evening battling a village garage blaze.

The fire broke out in a garage in Mackie Avenue, Hassocks, at 9.15pm on Wednesday (December 20).

Firefighters spent the evening battling a garage blaze in Hassocks.

Two crews -from Brighton and Burgess Hill- attended and spent an hour fighting the flames.

A spokesman for the fire service said two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.

No-one was injured and it is believed the fire started accidently.

