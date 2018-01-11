PHOTOS: Firefighters tackle blaze at town home

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Burgess Hill.

Four crews, two from Burgess Hill and two from Haywards Heath, attended the fire in Stirling Court Road. Police and paramedics also attended.

A fire broke out at a home in Stirling Court Road this morning.

The fire services said the blaze broke out in the kitchen of the property at about 11am.

No-one was injured and firefighters extinguished the flames using hose reels and two water jets.

The fire was started accidently and the incident has been left with the police to secure the property, the fire service added.

