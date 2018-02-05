PIC SPECIAL: All the Chichester Priory 10k action

Just over 1,500 runners braved a very chilly Sunday morning to make the 27th Chichester Priory 10k a winner.

In its second year on a new route, starting and finishing at the Goodwood motor circuit, organisers, athletes and spectators agreed it had been an enjoyable and successful day.

Ready to go at the 10k start line / Picture by Derek Martin

It was boosted by the first two men home - winner Richard Allen and runner-up Andy Maud - both breaking the magical 30-minute barrier.

