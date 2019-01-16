Picture gallery of action from Crawley Town's visit to Mansfield Town
Crawley Town gave a battling display away to Mansfield Town but eventually lost through an 88th minute goal.
The defeat meant Reds lie in 17th place in League Two having failed to win in ten attempts on the road. Here is a selection of action from the night taken by Anne Shelley.
1. Looks familiar
Former Crawley Town player Nicky Ajose gets in on goal early in the first half while making his debut for Mansfield.
2. Under pressure
Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly looks on during a Mansfield attack.
3. Digging deep
Mark Connolly battles for the ball with Danny Rose while Filipe Morais watches
Mark Connolly cannot stop Mansfield's Tyler Walker scoring the winner
