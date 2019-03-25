Faces in the crowd. Picture by Steve Robards SR1908024

Picture gallery: Were you in the crowd watching Crawley Town v Lincoln City?

Crawley Town lost 3-0 at home to top of the table Lincoln City

It was the biggest crowd of the season (3,335) at the People's Pension Stadium and photographer Steve Robards took pictures of both the crowd and action from the game. If you were there, can you spot yourself in one of these photos?

Faces in the crowd. Picture by Steve Robards SR1908019

Faces in the crowd. Picture by Steve Robards SR1908017
Faces in the crowd. Picture by Steve Robards SR1908016
Faces in the crowd. Picture by Steve Robards SR1908011

