In pictures: Celebrities at Arundel Castle to celebrate Care for Veterans’ centenary
Celebrities guests were at Arundel Castle on Saturday for a special centenary celebration for Worthing-based charity Care for Veterans. A Century in Music, Prose and Poetry was organised by the charity to celebrate 100 years of providing care to our nation’s veterans, often at a time when they are facing the toughest battle of their lives.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 10:14 am
James Bolam, Susan Jameson, Tim Wonnacott, Christopher Timothy and Nicholas Witchell were some of the celebrities reading the prose and poetry, along with the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Davina Irwin-Clark, Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones and Care for Veterans’ chairman, Commodore James Fanshawe. Musical performances were given by pianist Lucy Goldberg, singer Ryan Mac and musicians David Moore and David Rockall. The evening was also attended by The Duchess of Norfolk.