Pictures: Chailey Heritage Foundation holds fundraising 10k

Dozens of people turned out to take part in Chailey Heritage Foundation’s first 10K race at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, on Sunday.

The event was held to raise money for the charity’s £3.1m appeal to build its D.R.E.A.M (dynamic, real, experiential, amazing, magical) Centre – a space large enough for children and young people with complex disabilities to participate in a mixture of arts and physical activities.

It included a mini mile race for children, and a 5K and a 10K course. More than 100 children took part in the mini mile, while almost 500 runners competed in the 5k or 10k.

Chailey Heritage Foundation development director Sally-Anne Murray said: “We’re thrilled so many people joined us for the Focus 10K, and we’re especially pleased to see so many children and families here.

“Borde Hill Garden is such a wonderful venue and we couldn’t have done it without our headline sponsor, Focus Group, and the support of our other sponsors who helped with fulfilment, printing, and event sponsorship, along with our amazing volunteers who supported us on the day.”

First to cross the finish line in the 5K was Caroline Wood in 20 minutes, 27 seconds. Luke Hunt won the 10k race in 37 minutes, 44 seconds. Sofia Celani topped the girls’ mini mile field and George Gilbert won the boys’ mini mile.