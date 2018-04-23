PICTURES: Crowds flock to Haywards Heath Spring Festival

The glorious weather yesterday saw crowds flock to Muster Green in Haywards Heath to enjoy the town’s Spring Festival.

Organised by Haywards Heath Town Council, the annual event sees a number of charities pitch up to raise funds for good causes.

A family enjoying the event

Fatima Mirza, community liaison officer for the town council, said: “Haywards Heath Town Council would like to thank all the stall and pitch holders and everyone who came along for making the afternoon a great success.

“The sunshine encouraged visitors to the green where more than 60 charities displayed their wares to raise funds for good causes.

“There were fun tombolas and raffles from a number of local groups. Ruwach Church provided refreshments and face painting, while the Baptist Church in Sussex Road offered relaxing hand massages.

“There were cakes and preserves galore and two tea tents, one organised by the Yews Community Centre and the other by St Richard’s Church in Sidney Road.

Children at the festival

“Town mayor councillor James Knight welcomed visitors and acknowledged Haywards Heath Scout groups, who had gathered together for their St George’s Day celebration.

“Haywards Heath in Bloom exhibited some beautiful canvases and offered free wild flower seeds.

“The River of Poppies display encouraged visitors to create their own poppies for the major display on Muster Green later in the year.

“Colourful and lively entertainment was provided by Algeria Spanish dancers and Places for People children’s zumba.

Guests enjoying the Spring Festival at Muster Green

“The Haywards Heath Concert Band also played some rousing pieces, whilst No Strings Attached – an a capella group sang popular tunes beautifully.”