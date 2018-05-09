PICTURES: Hundreds take part in Mid Sussex Marathon

Almost 500 runners of all ages and abilities braved one of the hottest days of the year to take part in races for the Mid Sussex Marathon weekend raising funds for charity.

Runners also flocked to take part in the East Grinstead ten mile race, the Haywards Heath ten mile race and the Burgess Hill 10k race which also form part of the weekend.

Town clerk of Haywards Heath Town Council Steven Trice, together with deputy council leader Matt Jeffers, took on the arduous Haywards Heath ten-mile race, raising more than £600 for the mayor’s charity, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

Hayward’s Heath’s town mayor James Knight said: “What a truly amazing event this is turning into, with record numbers braving the heat to compete in the heart of Mid Sussex. It was fantastic to see the friendly rivalry that existed between the individual runners and the many running groups that took part and I am in awe of all those who braved the heat on the day – a simply wonderful commitment to running!

“I would like to personally thank Steve and Matt for their tremendous effort in raising valuable funds for my charity which uses every penny raised to provide such a supportive and essential service for young children suffering with cerebral palsy locally. A huge thank you also goes to all the tremendous volunteers who work so hard to make events like this such a success in our town.”