PICTURES: ‘One Great Day’ at the Orchards raises thousands

It was ‘One Great Day’ of fun and laughter on Saturday as crowds turned out to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital and Chestnut Tree House.

The event held at the Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath raised more than £4,000 for the two charities.

There were choir performances from St Wilfrid's, St Joseph's and Lindfield school. Picture: Steve Robards

Town mayor James Knight officially opened the event, ahead of performances from St Wilfrid’s, St Joseph’s and Lindfield school choirs.

A spokesman for Haywards Heath Town Council said: “The mayor had a wonderful time opening the fantastic One Great Day at the Orchards on Saturday.

“Thank’s to the generous people of Haywards Heath, more than £4,000 was raised for the Great Ormond Street Hospital and Chestnut Tree House.

“The mayor, his wife and the youth of Haywards Heath were all excited to see the arrival of the Storm Troopers and the return of the Ghostbusters thanks to the UK Garrison.

Town mayor James Knight being restrained by Lord Vadar. Picture: Steve Robards

“Darth Vader even tried to get the mayor to reveal the secret of his plans for his Twinning Gala Night.”

Picture: Steve Robards