A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said a large response was sent to the fire shortly before 8pm yesterday, October 16.

Seven vehicles fought the flames in Second Avenue, Southbourne, including four jets and three hose reels. Six breathing apparatus were used to bring the blaze under control.

The spokesman said the blaze caused damage in an area 50m by 30m, across three properties. Crews left the scene just before midnight.

1. The scene of the blaze. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

2. The scene of the blaze. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. The scene of the blaze. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

4. The scene of the blaze. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales