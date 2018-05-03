Pictures: Swoovathon raises more than £1,500

A fundraising Swoove (sing, whoop, move) marathon has raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Instructors Ellie Woollven, who lives near Chelwood Gate, and Amy Stuttle, from South Chailey, held the three-hour event on Saturday, April 28 at the Millennium Village Centre in Scaynes Hill.

More than 40 people turned out for the fundraiser in aid of Group B Strep Support, either joining in the exercise or to enjoy a raffle, refreshments or to watch the fun.

Ellie and Amy dressed in bumble bee outfits for the event to reference one of the charity’s logos and participants were invited to do the same.

On the day £740 was raised, but through sponsorship a total of £1,779 has been generated.

Group B Strep Support supports babies and their families affected by the infection and funds education and research.