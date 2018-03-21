Piltdown Gold Club hold charity event

Haywards Heath Rotary Club is organising a charity golf day at Piltdown golf club on May 25.

This event is being held to raise funds for Sussex-based charity Action Medical Research for Children, whose patron is the Duke of Edinburgh.

Tim Briggs, president of the Haywards Heath Rotary Club, said: “Our aim is to raise as much as possible to support a research project costing £160,000 into finding a new way to treat children with uncontrolled epilepsy seizures.

Piltdown Golf Club have very kindly offered us the use of the course for the day in order to support our fund raising efforts.”

The Rotary Club is looking for companies or individuals who would be prepared to sponsor a hole, provide a raffle prize or just donate some money.

Teams of four will be asked to donate £200 and individuals, £50.

Sponsorship of a hole at the club will add £150 towards the charity.

Any organisation or individual that takes part in the golf day can also contribute a further £50, and their sponsorship will be featured on the billboard of the club.

Organisations or anyone who would be prepared to support the charity golf day or who would like to play in it, should contact Barry Bates, the day’s organiser, on 07795 262666 or email him at bjb@railwaylane.com

Details of the golf day can also be found on Haywards Heath at Rotary Club’s website

Information about Action Medical Research can be found on its website, while information about the specific research project that the Rotary Club is raising money for can be found at Action Medical Research’s website