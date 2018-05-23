UK Power Networks has announced a planned power cut in Burgess Hill tomorrow.

A spokesman for the distribution network operator for electricity said this was due to ‘upgrading the network’.

They said: “UK Power Networks is upgrading the electricity network in the Longhurst Road area of Burgess Hill tomorrow for customers in the area.

“We will be maintaining electricity supplies during the work using a temporary generator and need to turn off electricity supplies to 43 customers from 9.30am to 10.30am and from 3pm to 4pm while this is connected and disconnected.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, will complete the work as quickly as possible and have notified customers in advance so they can make alternative arrangements if necessary.”

Customers with any queries can call UK Power Networks on 0800 3163105.