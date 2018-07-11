Plans for £40,000 adventure trail in Burgess Hill ‘being considered’

The Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network (FoBHGCN) is applying for a £40,000 grant from the Big Lottery Fund to pay for a new adventure trail at Bedelands Nature Reserve in Burgess Hill.

If approval for the trail is granted by Mid Sussex District Council – which owns the land – the trail will include a tree walk and rope bridge and a zip wire, built along the western edge of Watford Wood on the border of Bedelands.

It will be away from the main part of the nature reserve, but close to the BMX track and football pitches.

The proposals are currently being considered by the council.

Dominic Moore, chairman of FoBHGCN, said: “In view of the greatly-increased footfall on Bedelands that will result from completion of the Northern Arc, with an increase of some 10,000 new residents – an eventual one-third increase in the overall population of Burgess Hill, the Friends believe that an extension of Bedelands to Freeks Lane is vital.

“Completion of the Green Circle across the southern border of the proposed Northern Arc development must be agreed before building really gets underway.

“The Green Circle was conceived as a circular, largely traffic-free route around the edge of Burgess Hill enabling walkers, cyclists and horse riders to enjoy the countryside bordering the town away from noise and exhaust fumes.

“This should also be linked to the town centre by similar spur routes avoiding as many roads as possible.”

Residents in support of the proposal are being asked by FoBHGCN to complete a short questionnaire.

