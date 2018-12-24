Plans submitted for former Horsham Novartis site

Plans have been submitted to create hundreds of new homes and business space at the former Novartis site in Horsham.

West Sussex County Council has submitted an application as it looks to build 300 new homes and 25,000 square metres of employment space along with commercial and community buildings on the land formerly home to the pharmaceutical giant off Parsonage Road.

The council purchased the site for £16m in 2016 and originally set out to create world-leading science park.

In July new proposal for a ‘mixed use scheme’ at the site were unveiled which included the ideas for hundreds of homes and creation of a new enterprise park.

Several public consultations were held throughout September and October and this week the council submitted its plans to Horsham District Council.

As part of the application the Art Deco building and a neighbouring building will be retained and redeveloped.

The application looks to create 300 new homes with a majority built at the north-west of the site off Wimblehurst Road.

The homes are set to be made up of two-to-three storey houses and small apartment blocks with 35 per cent outlined to be affordable. Part of the two retained buildings will also be turned into high quality apartments.

A large business area - the size of three football pitches - will created at the south east of the site along Parsonage Road.

The plans state the area will be turned into an Enterprise Park and is set to include a range of employment opportunities including space for research, hi-tech light industries, innovation and start up businesses and grade A offices.

In between the homes and the businesses park a community area will be created encompassing the retained buildings.

Part of the second retained building will be turned into a community hub, made up of retail units and a cafe. Plans to create a crèche for young children and working parents have also been outlined.

The application also proposes to improve traffic measures and access along Parsonage and Wimblehurst Road.