Play your part in historic event in Burgess Hill

Residents are invited to play their part in a historic event in Burgess Hill next month.

November 11, marks 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War.

The town will be taking part in the nation’s tribute and commemorating the 145 young men named on the town’s war memorial.

A spokesman for Burgess Hill Town Council said: “Residents are invited to play their part in this historic event by making a poppy lantern to carry in the procession.

“In the evening of November 11, the 145 lanterns will be carried in a procession, led by Mid Sussex Brass Band, from the war memorial to the Burgess Hill beacon site in St John’s Park.

“This will be followed by a short ceremony of readings and songs, and lighting of the town’s beacon at 7pm.”

Free lantern making workshops are being run by community arts organisation Same Sky.

They are being held next Monday (October 15), at the Cherry Tree Centre in Fairfield Road, from 10am to 12pm, and next Saturday (October 20), at Cyprus Hall in Cyprus Road, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and 2pm to 4pm.

All materials and free refreshments will be provided.

All ages are welcome although children must be accompanied by an adult.

People can still make a lantern even if you are unable to carry it in the procession.

To book a place, visit www.ticket source.co.uk/burgesshilltowncouncil or book via the Help Point in Church Walk.

Alternatively, please call 01444 247726.

