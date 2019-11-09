Please donate your used postage stamps to Guide Dogs for the Blind
I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 12:45 pm
Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including British, foreign and Christmas stamps.
If you are able to help, I would be grateful if you could cut the stamps from their envelopes (leaving approximately 1cm margin around the stamp) and send them to the address below.
Myrna Chave
PO Box 91
Virginia Water,
Surrey