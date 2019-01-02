Poignant tribute to baby girl leads to help for struggling families

A touching tribute to a baby girl who died aged just five weeks has led to help for a number of families in need.

Little Arianna Rose Lock lost her battle for life after being diagnosed in the womb with a rare condition - but Arianna’s family were determined that her death would not be in vain.

Arianna’s grieving mum Lisa, from Pulborough, along with other family and friends launched a group known as Arianna’s Army in her memory and set about raising funds and collecting goodies to help families in need over the Christmas period.

More than 20 children and a number of families were presented with food hampers, gifts and Christmas decorations thanks to Arianna’s Army’s public appeal.

Lisa’s sister Dawn Ives said: “We are really pleased that in our first year of honouring Arianna-Rose we received enough donations to help one family purchase a Christmas tree and decorations to help brighten their home at a difficult time, as well as sending out food hampers to five families who deserved some Christmas treats.

“But our overall achievement was providing gifts of toys to 21 children, each of whom received several presents from our appeal.

“The gifts were provided to families who had fled domestic violence with nothing, families where the child or parent had suffered through ill health and bereavement, as well as families who just went out of their way to help others.

“They were all such worthy causes and we were so happy to have the opportunity to help them thanks to all the support we received from other people.”