Police appeal after Burgess Hill girl goes missing

Sussex Police say they are extremely concerned for missing child Mia Ulas.

Mia, 12, went missing from her Burgess Hill home around 3.30pm on Monday (January 21).

She is white, 5ft, of average build and with dark blonde shoulder-length hair normally worn in a ponytail.

Mia was last seen wearing her school uniform – a grey skirt, white shirt, black tights – and a mustard yellow winter coat.

PC Emily Beck of the Missing Persons team said: “This is extremely unusual behaviour for Mia and we and her family are desperate to hear from her.

“She has not spoken to anyone since she was last seen and it is not believed that she has taken her mobile phone with her.

“Mia could be travelling on public transport, in particular by train. Did you see her on your journey to or from work?

“Mia, if you are reading this please ask a responsible adult to make contact with either us or your family as soon as possible.”

If you see Mia please dial 999 immediately.

