Police appeal after truck collides with gate in Haywards Heath

Police are appealing for witnesses after a truck collided with a metal gate of a property in Haywards Heath.

The silver Mercedes ML270 veered from the road and collided with the metal gate in Mill Green Road at 10.30pm on Thursday, police said.

The driver, a 49-year-old local man, was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital as a precaution but was not injured.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or phone 101, quoting Operation Watford.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a dumper style truck who may have been driving behind the Mercedes shortly before the collision.